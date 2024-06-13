Russian warships enter Cuban waters

Havana, June 12

Russian navy ships churned into Havana harbour on Wednesday, a stopover the US and Cuba said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force as tensions rise over the Ukraine war.

The first to arrive was a fuel ship, the “Akademik Pashin” and a tug, the “Nikolay Chiker,” while a Russian navy frigate and nuclear powered submarine waited offshore and were expected to enter the harbour by mid-morning.

The warships are scheduled to take part in joint exercises between Russia and its long-standing Caribbean ally.

