Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Russia has accused US President Joe Biden’s son of having stakes in a chain of bio-labs, its military claims to have stumbled upon during its military operations in Ukraine.

On the basis of documents seized from the bio-labs, a signed statement from the Russian Defence Ministry said, “The incoming materials allow us to trace the pattern of interaction between the US government agencies and Ukrainian bio-objects”.

The involvement of entities close to the current US leadership, notably the Rosemont Seneca investment fund run by Hunter Biden, is noticeable in the funding of these activities.

The fund was founded in 2009 by Biden’s son Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, stepson of John Kerry, Biden’s longtime colleague in the Democratic Party and a former US Secretary of State.

A third founder was Devon Archer, convicted during Trump’s term for fraud. Working on the behalf of the fund, Archer met Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. And when pro-US elements took over Kyiv in 2014, both Hunter and Archer joined its board, the Financial Times has reported.

The Russians claim the Rosemont Fund is closely linked to key contractors of the US military department, including Metabiota, which, along with Black and Veach, is a major supplier of equipment to the Pentagon's bio-labs around the world.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the scale of the program is “impressive” and alleged the US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention are directly involved, in addition to the Pentagon.

Scientific supervision is provided by the leading research organisations, including the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is developing nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.

The Russians claim the Ukrainians had 30 laboratories, located in 14 settlements, some of which they have captured during the military operation.

They said the legal basis for the joint Ukrainian-US involvement in bio-labs could be the Agreement on Cooperation to Prevent the Spread of Technologies, Pathogens and Information and the funding for 2018-2020 alone was around $32 million.