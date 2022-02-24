Russia's attack on Ukraine 'dark day for Europe', says German Chancellor Scholz

Berlin, February 24
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine calling it “a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe”.
The chancellor said that “the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything. He added that “Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms”.
Scholz said in a written statement that “our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately". He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...