 Russia's Vladimir Putin changes Defence chief Shoigu in surprise reshuffle : The Tribune India

  World
  Russia's Vladimir Putin changes Defence chief Shoigu in surprise reshuffle

Russia's Vladimir Putin changes Defence chief Shoigu in surprise reshuffle

Incumbent Shoigu, a long-term ally, to take up new job

Russia's Vladimir Putin changes Defence chief Shoigu in surprise reshuffle

Sergei Shoigu. Reuters



Reuters

Moscow, May 13

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a surprise new defence minister, nominating civilian Andrei Belousov, a former deputy prime minister who specialises in economics, for the job more than two years into the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said.

Putin wants Sergei Shoigu, defence minister since 2012 and a long-standing ally, to become the secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council, replacing incumbent Nikolai Patrushev, and also to have responsibilities for the military-industrial complex, the Kremlin announced on Sunday.

The changes, certain to be approved by parliamentarians, are the most significant Putin has made to the military command since sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 in what he called a special military operation.

The shake-up gives Shoigu a job that is technically regarded as senior to his defence ministry role, ensuring continuity and saving Shoigu's face. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's General Staff and someone with a more hands-on role when it comes to directing the war, will remain in post.

Sergei Lavrov, the country's veteran foreign minister, will also stay in his job, the Kremlin said.

The appointment of Belousov, a civilian official known for his economic decision-making rather than battlefield knowledge, is the biggest surprise. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told reporters that the change made sense because Russia was approaching a situation like the Soviet Union in the mid-1980s, when the military and law-enforcement authorities accounted for 7.4% of state spending. That, said Peskov, meant it was vital to ensure such spending aligned with the country's overall interests, which was why Putin now wanted a civilian with an economic background in the defence ministry job.

"The one who is more open to innovations is the one who will be victorious on the battlefield," Peskov said. The change is also likely to be seen as an attempt by Putin to subject defence spending to greater scrutiny to ensure funds are effectively spent after a Shoigu ally and deputy defence minister was accused by state prosecutors of taking a bribe.  

