Moscow, May 7
Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term on Tuesday in a ceremony boycotted by the United States and many European Union nations due to the war in Ukraine.
Putin won a landslide victory in a presidential election in March more than two years after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
Some Western governments said his re-election was flawed because voters were not given a real alternative, a charge rejected by Moscow which says Putin enjoys the overwhelming support of the Russian people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA #Vladimir Putin
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea
The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...
Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20
The judge also extended judicial custody of co-accused Chanp...
Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat
Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...
Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term
Putin won a landslide victory in a presidential election in ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; over 25 per cent voter turnout in first 4 hours
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...