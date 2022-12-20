S African President re-elected as ANC chief

PTI

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as President of the ruling African National Congress in a party leadership contest here on Monday, days after he escaped impeachment proceedings over an alleged money laundering scandal. Ramaphosa, 70, beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, by garnering a majority of the votes cast by thousands of African National Congress delegates. PTI

North Korea says 1st spy satellite tested

seoul: North Korea said on Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North's official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to acquire a surveillance tool.