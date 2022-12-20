S African President re-elected as ANC chief

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as President of the ruling African National Congress in a party leadership contest here on Monday, days after he escaped impeachment proceedings over an alleged money laundering scandal. Ramaphosa, 70, beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, by garnering a majority of the votes cast by thousands of African National Congress delegates. PTI
North Korea says 1st spy satellite tested
seoul: North Korea said on Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North's official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to acquire a surveillance tool.
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...