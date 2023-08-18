S Arabia ties on right track: Iran

Dubai, August 17
Saudi Arabia and Iran are making progress on mending ties, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said after meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday, as two regional heavyweights seek to overcome past hostility.
In March, China had brokered a deal under which both the nations agreed to end a diplomatic rift.
