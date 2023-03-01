S Jaishankar, his Russian counterpart Lavrov hold talks on wide range of issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on the Ukraine conflict, bilateral ties and issues relating to the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Jaishankar tweeted only on aspects relating to bilateral cooperation and G20 issues.

The Russian side said they also discussed enhanced coordination on the international stage and in multilateral forums including at the UN, G20, SCO and BRICS.

“They confirmed their compliance with the establishment of a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic principles and the rule of law,’’ they added.

Significantly, NSA Ajit Doval had visited Moscow in early February and had called on Russian President Vladimir Putin besides meeting his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

In a release on Tuesday night, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said, “the destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries.’’

Jaishankar also met his counterparts Naledi Pandor (South Africa), W B Hoekstra (Netherlands), Santiago Cafiero (Argentina) and Geoffrey Onyeama (Nigeria).

