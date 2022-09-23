S Korea to lift all outdoor mask mandates from next week

Seoul, September 23
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday announced that the government has decided to lift all outdoor mask mandates from next week as the country is "clearly overcoming" a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
Under the decision set to go into effect on September 26, those at outdoor gatherings of 50 or more people, and sporting events and concerts will not be required to wear masks, reports Yonhap News Agency.
Currently, people not wearing a mask at such large outdoor events are subject to a fine.
"We are clearly overcoming a critical moment of a resurgence in Covid-19," the Prime Minister said during a government response meeting.
"Going forward, the government will ease low-risk anti-virus measures one by one after receiving feedback from experts." Rules for indoor mask wearing, however, will remain in place for the time being on possible risks of seasonal influenza and a resurgence of the infectious disease, Han said.
In May, the government lifted the outdoor mask mandate for individuals but kept the mask rule for large outdoor group gatherings, such as sporting and concert events, and outdoor rallies.
IANS
