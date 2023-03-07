S Korean plan to 'heal' labour feud with Japan

Seoul, March 6

South Korea took a step toward improving ties with Japan on Monday, announcing a plan to compensate Koreans who performed forced labour during Tokyo’s colonial rule that doesn’t require Japanese companies to contribute to the reparations.

The plan reflects conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol’s push to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify security cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats. US President Joe Biden hailed it as “a groundbreaking new chapter” of cooperation between two of the US’ closest allies. — AP