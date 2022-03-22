Sadhguru sets off on 30,000-km road trip

London: Parliament Square was the flag off point for Sadhguru’s 30,000-km bike tour on Monday, as he set off on his Save Soil awareness campaign across Europe and the Middle East en route to India. The 64-year-old yoga will traverse Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague during his the 100-day tour. PTI
Indian-origin teen murdered in London
London: Scotland Yard have arrested a Tunisian national on the suspicion of the murder of a British woman of Indian origin, Sabita Thanwani (19), in her student accommodation in London. The suspect, Maher Maaroufe (22), was in a relationship with Thanwani.
