Sarabjit Singh’s killer still alive, claims Pakistan police officer

Lahore, April 15
A day after Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner Sarabjit Singh inside a jail here in 2013, was killed by unidentified gunmen, a senior Punjab Police officer gave a spin to the incident claiming that he was still alive.
Tamba, a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Sanant Nagar here. He was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed. But Lahore SSP, Operations, Syed Ali Raza said Tamba is still alive but critically injured.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday did not rule out India's hand in the murder of Tamba.
