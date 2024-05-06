Saree’s tradition, elegance on display at Times Square

New York: The iconic Times Square was awash with varied hues and styles of sarees as over 500 women from the Indian community as well as those from at least nine countries — Bangladesh, Nepal, the UK, the US, the UAE, Uganda, Trinidad and Guyanas — showcased the timeless elegance, heritage and cultural diversity of the garment at a global event. reuters
B’desh reopens schools as soaring mercury drops
dhaka: Schools in Bangladesh reopened on Sunday and classes were continuing over the weekend after a searing heatwave a week ago that suspended lessons as the country baked in temperatures that surged to well over 40 degrees Centigrade.
The worst heatwave in seven decades sent temperatures as high as 43.8 C last week across the country. reuters
