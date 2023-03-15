SARS whistleblower dies at 91 in China

Beijing: Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died at the age of 91 of pneumonia on Saturday in Beijing. AP

Lahore world’s most polluted city: Report

Lahore: Lahore in Pakistan became the city with the worst air in the world in 2022, as per a survey by a Swiss air purifiers maker. The report published by IQAir also said that Chad in Africa became the country with the most polluted air last year. Reuters