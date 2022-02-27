Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

Satellite images show the damage caused to Ukraine’s airbases after Russia’s invasion.

Images released by US company Planet shows the destruction caused to two airbases in Ukraine—Mykolaiv Airbase and the Chuhuiv Airbase. The company shared the images on Twitter.

Planet says on its website that it is dedicated to providing satellite images to businesses, governments, and research institutions.

Russian forces entered Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday and continued their advance to the capital Kyiv in what is the biggest military invasion in Europe since World War II. Explosions lit up the sky just outside of Kyiv.

The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing towards neighbouring Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, with authorities there scrambling to accommodate the influx. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has forbidden men between 18 and 60 from leaving the country although they are not obligated to enlist. As a result of this, most of those crossing the borders are women, children, and the elderly.

Latest from Chuhuiv Airbase in Ukraine. Imagery captured on February 21 and today, February 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xUwtjRJPIC — Planet (@planet) February 24, 2022

