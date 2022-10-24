Saudi Crown Prince to visit India in November

New Delhi, October 23
The Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister are expected to visit India next month, according to reports.
The Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said. He is visiting India on Modi’s invitation for a day-long visit.
India’s EAM, S Jaishankar, visited Saudi Arabia in September this year and handed the crown a hand written invite from PM Modi.
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production. — IANS
