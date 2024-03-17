Saudi prince reaffirms support for cash-strapped Pak

Islamabad, March 16
Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday assured newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of full support for Pakistan which has been going through a tough economic phase.
Riyadh has supported cash-strapped Pakistan in recent years by depositing and rolling over large sums of greenbacks to shore up the country’s low foreign reserves.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled over its $3 billion in deposits at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year by the end of December 2024. PM Shehbaz received a congratulatory telephone call from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the PM Office.
“The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments. He said both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan,” it said.
The prime minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.
The PM conveyed his wishes and prayers for well-being of the Custodian of the two mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for him and the prince, the statement said.
“Look forward to working closely with the Crown Prince to transform the deep-rooted Pakistan-Saudi ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join the public meetin...