Scholar attacked over blasphemy

Lahore, February 14
An enraged mob attacked and injured a Shia scholar for allegedly burning the pages of a religious book in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where a middle-aged mentally challenged man was stoned to death a day earlier over charges of blasphemy.
People carrying clubs and bricks surrounded the house of the scholar in Tandlianwala, Faislabad district, 180 km from Lahore, over blasphemy allegations on Sunday. However, police reached at the spot and rescued him. —
