Scientists test ‘smart’ red blood cells

Washignton: Physicists have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. The platform could help to address the ongoing antibiotic resistance crisis, say the scientists. ANI

Writer, blogger Julie Powell dies at 49

New York: Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking", leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest at her home in upstate New York, The New York Times reported. AP

Five lions escape from Taronga zoo in Sydney

Sydney: Five lions managed a short escape from their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo early on Wednesday, prompting the zoo to sound a “code one” alert and rush guests to safety. The alert was issued after a male adult lion called Ato and four cubs were spotted outside their enclosure. Zoo keepers tranquilised and returned one cub while the remaining four made their way back. Reuters

Pope Francis in Vatican at Mass for bishops and cardinals who died in 2022. REUTERS