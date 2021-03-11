Scribe killed during raids in West Bank

Jenin: Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera reporter, was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, with Palestinians and the news channel accusing Israel of killing her and Israel’s leader saying she was likely hit by Palestinian fire. Reuters

Nobel laureate Wilczek wins Templeton Prize

Washington: Frank Wilczek, the Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist and author renowned for his boundary-pushing investigations into the fundamental laws of nature, was honored on Wednesday with this year's prestigious Templeton Prize, awarded to individuals whose life's work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality. AP