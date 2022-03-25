Searchers find engine parts of crashed plane

Wuzhou, March 24

Hundreds of searchers wearing rubber boots and full rain gear headed into muddy, forested hills in southern China on Thursday to try to find the second black box from a China Eastern passenger jet that crashed in southern China with 132 persons on board earlier this week.

Three days after the crash, larger pieces of debris were reported found for the first time, including engine components and a white wing section with the red and blue China Eastern logo on it, state broadcaster CCTV said. — AP