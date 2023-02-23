Seattle first US city to ban caste discrimination

New Delhi, February 22
Seattle has become the first US city to add caste discrimination to its non-discrimination policy, two years after Indian-American counselor Kshama Sawant on Tuesday successfully quarterbacked a resolution through the Seattle city council to outlaw caste discrimination.
The resolution moved by Sawant was approved by the Seattle City Council by six to one vote. Two council members were absent during the voting. “This bill is not technically complicated, it’s a very simple question: Should discrimination based on caste be allowed to continue in Seattle?” noted Sawant.
