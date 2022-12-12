 Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime : The Tribune India

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey. Reuters



Dubai, December 12

Iran said Monday it executed its second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed showed him stabbing a man to death and running away.

The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings of two security officials, shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down.

Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, alleged Rahnavard stabbed two security force members to death November 17 in Mashhad and wounded four others.

Footage aired on state TV showed a man chasing another around a street corner, then standing over him and stabbing him after he fell against a parked motorbike. The assailant, which state TV alleged was Rahnavard, then fled.

The Mizan report identified the dead as “student” Basij, paramilitary volunteers under Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The Basij (ba-SEEJ’) have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

The Mizan report offered no motive for Rahnavard’s alleged attack. The report accused Rahnavard of trying to flee to a foreign country when he was arrested.

Mashhad, a Shiite holy city, sits some 740 kilometres (460 miles) east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say Mashhad has seen strikes, shops closed and demonstrations amid the unrest that began over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police.

Mizan said Rahnavard had been convicted in Mashhad’s Revolutionary Court. The tribunals have been internationally criticised for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.

Rahnavard had been convicted on the charge of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since 1979 and carries the death penalty.

Iran executed the first prisoner detained during demonstrations Thursday. Amid the unrest, Iran has seen its rial currency drop to new lows against the US dollar.

Iran is one of the world’s top executioners. It typically executes prisoners by hanging. Already, Amnesty International said it obtained a document signed by one senior Iranian police commander asking an execution for one prisoner be “completed in the shortest possible time ‘and that his death sentence be carried out in public as a heart-warming gesture towards the security forces’.” (AP)

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

