Secret Chinese ‘police outpost’ in NYC, 2 arrested

New York, April 17
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, the Justice Department said on Monday.
“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD,” US Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference. “We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”
US officials separately announced charges against more than three dozen members of the Chinese national police, accusing them of creating and using fake social media accounts to locate and harass dissidents in the United States. — AP
