Security alert in Pakistan ahead of Nawaz’s arrival

Lahore, October 20
Pakistan's security agencies have warned the Punjab government of a potential threat to former PM Nawaz Sharif's life upon his arrival here on Saturday to address a major rally, four years after he went to the United Kingdom on “medical grounds”.
Nawaz, who is returning after ending his four-year self-imposed exile in London, is scheduled to address a mass rally organised by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday evening.
