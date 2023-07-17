 Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

Intelligence agencies submit to Pak government report on Seema Haider

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

Pakistan's Seema Haider and India's Sachin Meena speak to media after they walked out of a jail, in Greater Noida. PTI file



PTI

Lahore, July 17

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have informed the government that love is the “only” factor that led a mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, a media report said on Monday.

Seema Ghulam Haider from Karachi in Sindh province and Sachin Meena in India got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

“Pakistani woman Seema Haider left the country only to marry an Indian man (Sachin Meena) out of love as no other factor/motive has come to forth so far,” local Urdu daily, Jang, reported, quoting a report of the Pakistani intelligence agencies.

“According to the Pakistani intelligence agencies report, no other factors/motives except ‘love’ with Hindu Indian man appears to be the reason for leaving the country. The report has been submitted to the government,” it said.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. Both of them were later released from jail.

Mian Mithoo, a high-profile religious leader in rural Sindh, known for using his seminary to convert Hindu girls to Islam and even bandits, has openly threatened to punish Seema if she returns. His supporters have also threatened to attack Hindu worship places in Seema’s village.

On Sunday there were reports of an attack on Radha Swami Darbar Temple in Sindh. Jacobabad General Hindu Panchayat president Lalchand Seetlani and other office-bearers have condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern over “reports that 30 Hindus have been kidnapped” in Kashmore and Ghotki.

“The HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in Kashmore and Ghotki, where some 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, have been held hostage by organised criminal gangs,” the commission said in a tweet on Sunday.

“Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community’s sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. The Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas,” the HRCP said.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

2
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

3
Haryana

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

4
Himachal

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

5
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

6
Amritsar

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

7
Punjab

Double blow to 1,550 Fazilka farmers

8
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

10
Nation

Ultras 'sneaking into' Manipur, Jaishankar cautions Myanmar

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders converge for 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders converge for 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

Talks of unity notwithstanding, differences among opposition...

A meeting of ‘opportunists and power-hungry’ leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru

A meeting of 'opportunists and power-hungry' leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru

Said such an alliance will not do any good for the country a...


Cities

View All

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Zirakpur: Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Gurugram University’s former dean arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of assistant professor

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking