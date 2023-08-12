 Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will lead a caretaker government until the next General Election

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Photo Source: Video grab via Twitter/anwaar_kakar



PTI

Islamabad, August 12

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was on Saturday appointed the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan to head a neutral political set-up to run the cash-strapped country until the next General Election.

Kakar’s name was agreed upon during the final day of consultations between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition in the dissolved National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition jointly signed the advice (to appoint Kakar) and it was sent to the president,” read the PMO statement.

Kakar, 52, is an ethnic Pushtun from Balochistan province and a part of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) -- a party considered close to the powerful establishment of the country.

In his first reaction, Kakar tweeted: “Thank you to Allah Almighty who gives me the opportunity to Serve the Nation as Caretaker PM of Pakistan. I.A (inshallah) will do the best which will be in favour of Pakistan.”       

Speaking to the media, Opposition leader Riaz said: “We decided that the interim Prime Minister would be from a smaller province”.

He said that Kakar’s name was suggested by him which was approved.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Kakar as the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution.

Sharif also thanked Riaz for his cooperation during the consultation process and for his excellent leadership of the Opposition during the past 16 months.

Former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed that Kakar emerged as a consensus candidate during a discussion between the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader.

The Premier and Opposition parties began rounds of meetings to pick a caretaker Prime Minister following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

Under Provision of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints the caretaker Prime Minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, the Lower House of Parliament.                 

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician. He has also served as the spokesperson of the Balochistan provincial government prior to his election to the Upper House.

Born in 1971 in the Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan, he holds a master’s degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

The appointment of an interim government is a constitutional requirement and the outgoing Prime Minister is bound to choose his successor in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition within three days of the end of the National Assembly.

If the two leaders fail to reach a consensus, they send two names each to a bipartisan parliamentary panel which creates consensus on a single candidate within the next three days. However, in case of failure, the panel sends all names to the Election Commission which within two days appoints the caretaker premier.      

The National Assembly was dissolved on August 9 and Saturday was the last day for the prime minister and the leader of the opposition to agree upon a caretaker premier.

The General Election is expected to be held within 90 days but the Election Commission may take more time if it organises delimitation on the basis of a new census. Kakar will soon take an oath and choose his Cabinet for the interim period to run the country. 

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated