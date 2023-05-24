Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

Reuters

A key aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned from his party on Wednesday.

Ref. My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 24, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that he had decided to take a break from politics and resigned from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

