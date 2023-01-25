Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California

California, January 24

Seven persons were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.

The shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, came on the heels of another mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 persons.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67, and said he worked at one of the shooting locations. Corpus called the sites nurseries, and other officials said they were staffed by farm workers. Local media described at least one of them as a mushroom farm.

In a related incident, three persons were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in central Washington state early on Tuesday, police said, and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was visiting Monterey Park victims in the hospital when he was called away and informed of the shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 380 miles to the north.

“Tragedy upon tragedy,” Newsom said on Twitter.

The rural area was recently pounded by a series of heavy rainstorms that caused extensive damage, affecting immigrant laborers in the area, farm worker advocates said. A series of atmospheric rivers in the three weeks following Christmas killed 20 people statewide.

“There were farm workers affected tonight. There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community,” San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller told reporters. “The amount of stress that’s been on this community for weeks is really quite high.” The suspect was cooperating with investigators but a motive had yet to be established, Corpus said.

A semi-automatic handgun was found in his car, she said.

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim with life-threatening wounds at the first location in Half Moon Bay, then found three more dead at another place nearby, Corpus told a news conference.

Corpus said investigators speculate that the suspect drove to the station to turn himself in. The description of car and licence plate were already circulating. — Reuters

2 students killed in Iowa school