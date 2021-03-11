Several explosions shake Ukraine's capital Kyiv: Mayor

Reuters

Kyiv, June 5

Several explosions took place early on Sunday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Services are already working on site. More detailed information – later," he wrote.

A Reuters witness saw smoke in the city after the explosions.

Air raid sirens had gone off earlier across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region.