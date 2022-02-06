Shaping monarchy: Queen Elizabeth II wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King

Queen Consort refers to the spouse of a ruling King

Shaping monarchy: Queen Elizabeth II wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla. Reuters file

PTI

London, February 6

Queen Elizabeth II has said that she wants Prince Charles’ wife Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when he becomes King, in a significant intervention that shapes the future of the monarchy and firms up the place of the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal family.

The Queen, 95, used her Platinum Jubilee message on Saturday, marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, to back 74-year-old Camilla.

The Queen expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

Queen Consort refers to the spouse of a ruling King.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said in her message.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate the unprecedented anniversary of the monarch, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

By expressing her desire to elevate Camilla, the Queen set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress, and now certain to be called Queen and crowned at the side of Charles, the Prince of Wales.

According to a BBC report, a Clarence House spokesman said the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were “touched and honoured” by the message.

There has been a different practice for male consorts of a monarch, such as Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip or Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, who became Prince Consort rather than King.

The usual precedent would have been for Camilla to automatically become Queen when Charles was King, but because of uncertainty about public opinion it had been suggested that might not be the case, the BBC reported.

Charles was earlier married to hugely popular Princess Diana. They divorced in 1996, a year before she died in a car crash in Paris.

Charles married Camilla, who was also a divorcee, in 2005 in a civil marriage.

When Camilla married the Prince of Wales, it was made clear by Clarence House that she would carry the title of HRH The Princess Consort, The Guardian newspaper reported.

It has long been speculated that this was a title of convenience at a time when the duchess was seen to be less popular in the polls, due to her relationship with Charles when he was married to Diana, Princess of Wales.                             

Charles is understood to have long harboured a firm desire his wife should carry the title of Queen Consort, and be thus crowned and anointed, when he becomes King, the report said.

