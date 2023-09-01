Shapps UK’s new Defence Minister

London: British PM Rishi Sunak on Thursday appointed Grant Shapps as his new Defence Minister in a mini reshuffle following the resignation of Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary for personal reasons. AP
Poll subversion: Trump pleads not guilty
Washington: Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a wide-ranging Georgia criminal indictment related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a court filing. Reuters
#Donald Trump #England #London #Rishi Sunak #United States of America USA #Washington
