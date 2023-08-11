Sharpen war plans, N Korea tells military

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to sharpen its war plans and signed off on expanding combat operations as the US and South Korea prepare for a large-scale military exercise. Agencies

Boat capsize kills 17 Rohingya migrants

Bangkok: A boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 dead and about 30 missing, a rescue official said. About 55 people were on it. AP

Hawaii wildfire leaves 36 persons dead

Wailuku: A wildfire that swept through the picturesque resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island has killed at least 36 people, leaving smoldering ruins in its wake and forcing thousands to flee. Reuters

