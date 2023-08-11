Sharpen war plans, N Korea tells military

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to sharpen its war plans and signed off on expanding combat operations as the US and South Korea prepare for a large-scale military exercise. Agencies
Boat capsize kills 17 Rohingya migrants
Bangkok: A boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 dead and about 30 missing, a rescue official said. About 55 people were on it. AP
Hawaii wildfire leaves 36 persons dead
Wailuku: A wildfire that swept through the picturesque resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island has killed at least 36 people, leaving smoldering ruins in its wake and forcing thousands to flee. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...