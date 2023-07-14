Shehbaz: Caretaker govt to get charge next month

Islamabad, July 13
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured the nation that his government would hand over the reins of the government to an interim setup in August to steer it through the general elections.
In a televised address to the nation, Sharif also said his government has cleared the "landmines" spread in the way of Pakistan's interests by former PM Imran Khan.
This comes a day after Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, said at a ceremony in Islamabad that Parliament would complete its term on August 14 to pave the way for interim government and elections.
Under the Constitution of Pakistan, general elections must be held under the supervision of a neutral caretaker government so that a level playing field is available to all political parties. — PTI
IMF releases $1.2 bn
A day after approving $3 billion bailout package, the IMF has released $1.2 billion for Pakistan.
ultras kill 12 soldiers
At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and five injured in militant attacks in Balochistan.
