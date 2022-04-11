profile

Shehbaz Sharif: A hardcore realist who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks

The 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has served as chief minister of the most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice

Shehbaz Sharif: A hardcore realist who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks

Shehbaz Sharif sits in a vehicle as he arrives at the Parliament House building in Islamabad, Reuters

PTI

Lahore/Islamabad, April 11

Shehbaz Sharif, who became Pakistan’s new prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, is a hardcore realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person as well as a good administrator.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz, the 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has served as chief minister of the most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri had proposed Shehbaz’s name for prime minister’s position in a joint opposition’s meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

His party PML-N -- especially its supremo Nawaz Sharif -- agreed on his name for the post of the prime minister.

The new prime minister would have to face not only the unruly opposition taking to the streets but a brittle economy that needs a very careful handling. There are a lot of expectations of the masses from the new leadership to control inflation, which is a tough task.

Shehbaz’s PML-N has only 86 seats and the rest of numerical support has come from the coalition partners who apparently has nothing in common except their rivalry for Imran Khan, and it will be a big challenge for him to keep them calm and satisfied.

Foreign policy challenges are also no less daunting, especially after the allegations of former prime minister Khan against the US in the context of “conspiracy” to remove him.

Similarly, Pakistan’s ties with India will also be a crucial test for the new leader of the country.

In his inaugural speech on Monday, Shehbaz raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and said Pakistan will provide them with “diplomatic and moral support” besides raising the matter at every international fora.

He said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Born in September 1951 in Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri family in Lahore, Shehbaz entered politics along with his elder brother Nawaz in mid 1980s. He first got elected as a member of Punjab Assembly in 1988 when Nawaz became chief minister of Punjab.

Shehbaz first became chief minister of Punjab in 1997 when his brother was prime minister at the Centre.

Following General Pervez Musharraf’s coup in 1999 toppling the Nawaz Sharif government, Shehbaz along with the family spent eight years in exile in Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan in 2007.

He wore the hat of Punjab chief minister for the second term in 2008 and he grabbed the same slot for third time in 2013.

Shehbaz has claimed that Gen Musharraf had offered him prime ministership provided he abandons his elder brother Nawaz which he said he had refused straight away.

After prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from holding office in 2017 in the Panama Papers case, the PML-N appointed Shehbaz as the party president. Subsequently, after the 2018 elections he became the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

In September 2020, Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft body -- National Accountability Bureau -- on the charges of money laundering and income beyond means case instituted by the Imran Khan government against him. Shehbaz denied the charges and termed them as ‘political victimisation’. He remained in jail for several months before he got bail.

Currently, he is facing a PKR 14 billion money laundering case in the UK brought against him by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He is also on bail in this case.

Nawaz’s daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, who is Shehbaz’s niece, has said her uncle is a man who has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly.

Although it is said that Nawaz Sharif wants his daughter Maryam to become prime minister, she is convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. So the elder Sharif had no choice but to nominate the younger Sharif for the top executive post from his party.

When the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif was deposed by the apex court in 2017, he preferred his party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to his younger brother Shehbaz for the remaining 10-month slot of the prime minister.

Unlike his brother Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz enjoys cordial relations with the powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy, according to experts.

Shehbaz’s father Muhammad Sharif was an industrialist who emigrated from Anantnag in Kashmir for business and settled in the village of Jati Umra in Amritsar district, Punjab at the beginning of the 20th century. His mother’s family came from Pulwama.

After the Partition, Shehbaz’ family migrated from Amritsar to Lahore where Sharifs named their residence as ‘Jati Umra’ (at Raiwind, on the outskirts of Lahore).

He did his graduation from the Government College University, Lahore.

Shehbaz married five times. At present he has two wives -- Nusrat and Tehmina Durani -- while he divorced the three others -- Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa and Kulsoom Hai. He has two sons and three daughters from Nusrat and one daughter from Alia.

His elder son Hamza Shehbaz is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. Hamza is also contesting the chief minister election against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf coalition candidate Parvez Elahi.

His younger son Suleman Shehbaz looks after the Shehbaz family business. He has been absconding in the United Kingdom for the last few years in a money laundering and income beyond means case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

2
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

4
Delhi

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

5
Nation

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

6
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

7
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

8
World

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

9
Punjab

Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23...

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan, says he wan...

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party resign from Lower House of Parliament

Imran Khan also decides to quit as Member of National Assemb...

Congress issues show-cause notice to ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas

Congress issues show-cause notice to ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas

Both face action for ‘anti-party’ activities

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University