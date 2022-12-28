Shehbaz Sharif promises to crush rising militancy in Pakistan

New Delhi, December 27
With even close ally Saudi Arabia issuing a travel advisory, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his assurance to eradicate terrorism while speaking from one such epicenter of unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (LP) province.
After the US and the UK warned about a possible terror threat at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia and Australia also issued security advisories asking their citizens in Pakistan to restrict their movement.
The Australians were more specific, stating that “many terrorist groups hostile to Western interests operate in Pakistan. Don’t travel to Balochistan or Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The risk of attack is highest in these locations. Always have an exit plan.”
