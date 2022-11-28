Shelling across parts of eastern Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Kherson, November 27

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday.

With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and gruelling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

Ukrenergo, the state power grid operator, said that electricity producers are now supplying about 80% of the demand, an improvement from Saturday’s 75%. — AP