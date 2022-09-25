 Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation : The Tribune India

Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

Referendums on joining Russia held over 4 days

A cat sits near shells for a RPG-7 grenade launcher at a former position of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Velyka Komyshuvakha in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Reuters

Reuters

September 25

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Sunday of attacks on civilians in southern Ukraine as Russia sought to justify its seven-month war, even as it escalates with reinforcements and the expected annexation of regions its troops have seized.

Ukraine and Western countries say referendums on joining Russia in territories Russia has captured are a sham designed to justify their annexation and the ramping up of hostilities with newly-drafted troops after recent battlefield losses.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the United Nations General Assembly and the world's media on Saturday, casting opposition to Russia's assault on its neighbour as limited to the United States and countries under its sway.

Nearly three-quarters of countries in the Assembly voted to reprimand Russia and demand it withdraw its troops shortly after the February 24 invasion that Russia calls a special military operation.

Russia's military campaign has killed tens of thousands, left some Ukrainian cities wastelands and triggered Russia's biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Ukraine's military said early on Sunday that Russian forces had launched dozens of missile attacks and air strikes on military and civilian targets, including 35 "settlements", in the past 24 hours.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Its RIA state news agency reported that Ukrainian forces bombed a hotel in the city of Kherson, killing two people.

The votes on becoming part of Russia were hastily organised after Ukraine recaptured large swathes of the northeast in a counteroffensive this month.

Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups were going into homes, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the votes would be "unequivocally condemned" by the world, along with the mobilisation Russia began this week, including in Crimea and other areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

Russia maintains that the referendums offer an opportunity for people in those regions to express their view.

