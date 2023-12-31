 Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine : The Tribune India

Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine

110 people are wounded in the strike, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Russia since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram channel on Saturday, firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia. AP/PTI Photo



AP

Moscow, December 31

Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod on Saturday killed 21 people, including three children, local officials reported.

A further 110 people were wounded in the strike, said regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Russia since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities accused Kyiv of carrying out the attack, which took place the day after an 18-hour aerial bombardment across Ukraine killed at least 41 civilians.

Images of Belgorod on social media showed burning cars and plumes of black smoke rising among damaged buildings as air raid sirens sounded. One strike hit close to a public ice rink in the heart of the city, which lies 25 miles (40 km) north of the Ukrainian border and 415 miles (670 km) south of Moscow. While previous attacks have hit the city, they have rarely taken place in daylight and have claimed fewer lives.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it identified the ammunition used in the strike as Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha missiles fitted with cluster-munition warheads. It provided no additional information.

“This crime will not go unpunished,” the ministry said in a statement on social media.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the situation, and that the country’s health minister, Mikhail Murashko, was ordered to join a delegation of medical personnel and rescue workers traveling to Belgorod from Moscow.

Russian diplomats also called for a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the strike. Speaking to Russia’s state news agency, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Britain and the United States were guilty of encouraging Kyiv to carry out what she described as a “terrorist attack”. She also placed blame on EU countries who had supplied Ukraine with weapons.

“Silence in response to the unbridled barbarity of Ukraine’s Nazis and their puppeteers and accomplices from civilized democracies will be akin to complicity in their bloody deeds,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Moscow officials reported shooting down 32 Ukrainian drones over the country’s Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, and Kursk regions.

They also reported that cross-border shelling had killed two other people in Russia. A man died and four other people were wounded when a missile struck a private home in the Belgorod region, on Friday evening, and a 9-year-old was killed in a separate incident in the Bryansk region.

Cities across western Russia have come under regular attack from drones since May, with Russian officials blaming Kyiv. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula. However, larger aerial strikes against Russia have previously followed heavy assaults on Ukrainian cities.

Russian drone strikes against Ukraine continued on Saturday, with the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reporting that 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones had been shot down across the Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv regions.

Local officials reported that three people had been killed by Russian missiles: a 55-year-old man in Kherson, a 43-year-old man in Stepnohirsk, and a 32-year-old in Chernihiv.

On Friday, Moscow’s forces launched 122 missiles and dozens of drones across Ukraine, an onslaught described by one air force official as the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

Apart from 39 deaths, at least 160 people were wounded and an unknown number were buried under rubble in the assault, which damaged a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools.

Western officials and analysts recently warned that Russia limited its cruise missile strikes for months in an apparent effort to build up stockpiles for massive strikes during the winter, hoping to break the Ukrainians’ spirit.

Fighting along the front line is largely bogged down by winter weather after Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough along the roughly 1,000-km (620-mile) line of contact.

Russia’s ongoing aerial attacks have also sparked concern for Ukraine’s neighbours.

Poland’s defence forces said on Friday that an unknown object had entered the country’s airspace before vanishing off radars, and that all indications pointed to it being a Russian missile.

#Russia #Ukraine


6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday

India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister also emphasises on physical and mental health

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations


Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai to mark martyrdom of Sahibzadas

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh's SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

AAP, BJP in credit war over train's halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers' gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University's complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am