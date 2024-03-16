 Shelve plan to provide missiles to Moscow, US, G-7 allies warn Iran : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Shelve plan to provide missiles to Moscow, US, G-7 allies warn Iran

Shelve plan to provide missiles to Moscow, US, G-7 allies warn Iran

Say new sanctions may be slapped on Tehran

Shelve plan to provide missiles to Moscow, US, G-7 allies warn Iran

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Washington, March 15

The United States and allies warned Iran on Friday that major Western economies will pile new sanctions on Tehran if it moves forward with an advancing plan to provide ballistic missiles to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

The Biden administration has raised alarms for months that Russia is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish its dwindling supplies. The US has yet to confirm that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia. But US officials are alarmed by comments by Iranian officials that suggest that a deal is imminent. One action that the G-7 countries are mulling is to prohibit Iran Air, the country's national air carrier, from flying to Europe, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The official, who was not authorised to comment and insisted on anonymity, declined to preview other sanctions that the US is mulling beyond describing the potential action as “significant measures.” “Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran,” G-7 leaders said. Iran's UN Mission said last month that there are no legal restrictions to prevent it from making ballistic missile sales but that is “morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict”. — AP  

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr Goswamy, Purohit urged

Body in park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired cop

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments