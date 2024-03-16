Shelve plan to provide missiles to Moscow, US, G-7 allies warn Iran

Washington, March 15

The United States and allies warned Iran on Friday that major Western economies will pile new sanctions on Tehran if it moves forward with an advancing plan to provide ballistic missiles to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

The Biden administration has raised alarms for months that Russia is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish its dwindling supplies. The US has yet to confirm that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia. But US officials are alarmed by comments by Iranian officials that suggest that a deal is imminent. One action that the G-7 countries are mulling is to prohibit Iran Air, the country's national air carrier, from flying to Europe, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The official, who was not authorised to comment and insisted on anonymity, declined to preview other sanctions that the US is mulling beyond describing the potential action as “significant measures.” “Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran,” G-7 leaders said. Iran's UN Mission said last month that there are no legal restrictions to prevent it from making ballistic missile sales but that is “morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict”. — AP

#Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA #Washington