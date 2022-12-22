Sher Bahadur Deuba Nepali Congress’s PM candidate

Kathmandu, December 21
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will be the ruling Nepali Congress party’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the new government after he was elected the parliamentary party leader on Wednesday.
The 76-year-old Nepali Congress President, who has served as the prime minister for a record fifth term, defeated his challenger party General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa by 39 votes, officials said.
Deuba secured 64 votes, while Thapa could muster only 25 votes, they said. All 89 lawmakers of the party participated in the voting.
The win means that Deuba will possibly lead the next government after the Nepali Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the general elections held on November 20 in Nepal.
Deuba thanked party lawmakers and said that he will work to create a party free from obstacles. “Everyone helped me win. Thank you very much. I will keep the party free from hurdles in the coming days,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...