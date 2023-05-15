Sherpa guide climbs Mount Everest for 26th time

Kathmandu: A Sherpa guide scaled the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, equalling the record set by a Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak. Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, reached the summit (8,849-m peak) on Sunday morning along with a Hungarian climber, according to expedition organiser Imagine Nepal Treks. Dawa, who made his first successful climb in 1998, matched the record number of summits with Kami Rita Sherpa. PTI

Dark-skinned Jesus in US church sparks debate

Warren: A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window that depicts a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women has stirred up questions about race, Rhode Island’s role in the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. The window installed at the long-closed St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Warren in 1878 is the oldest known public example of stained glass on which Christ is depicted as a person of color that one expert has seen. AP

Protesters during a demonstration against the recent Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters