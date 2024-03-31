Ships leave for Gaza with 332 tonne food

Larnaca(Cyprus), March 30

Ships carrying 332 tonnes of food for Gaza left Cyprus's Larnaca port on Saturday in a convoy which will reach the besieged enclave early next week. It is the second shipment this month after Israel eased a 17-year naval blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow aid from Cyprus, sourced by US charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) for starving Palestinians.

The aid will be taken to Gaza on a cargo ship and a barge towed by a salvage vessel, along with a tugboat carrying a support team in a journey which will take about 60 hours. Cypriot authorities have established, in cooperation with Israel, a maritime corridor to facilitatecargoes to arrrive directly in Gaza. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel