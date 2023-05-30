 ‘Shocked’ UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for kids : The Tribune India

‘Shocked’ UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for kids

While selling vapes to under 18s is illegal in the country, businesses have been found to be targeting children with colourful packaging of free samples

‘Shocked’ UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for kids

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. File photo



PTI

London, May 30

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his shock at reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of schoolchildren as he announced a clamp down on Tuesday.

A loophole that allows retailers to give free samples of vapes to children in England is set to be closed under the new plans.

While selling vapes to under 18s is illegal in the country, businesses have been found to be targeting children with colourful packaging of free samples.

The UK government has also announced that there will be a review into banning retailers selling “nicotine-free” vapes to under-18s.

“I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in kids vaping and shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of school children,” said Sunak.

“Our new illicit vape enforcement squad – backed by GBP 3 million – is on the case, but clearly there is more to do. That is why I am taking further action today to clamp down on rogue firms who unlawfully target our children with these products,” he said.

The marketing and the illegal sales of vapes to children is completely unacceptable and I will do everything in my power to end this practice for good,” added the father of two schoolgirls.

The clamp down follows recent National Health Service (NHS) figures for 2021 showing that 9 per cent of 11 to 15-year-old children used e-cigarettes or vapes, up from 6 per cent in 2018.

“Whilst vaping can be an effective quitting tool for smokers, it is important that non-smokers are not encouraged to start vaping,” said Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer.

He said there has been a particularly worrying rise in the number of children using vapes, with companies clearly marketing these products at children using colours, flavours and cheap disposable options.

“Closing the loophole that allows companies to give out free samples of vaping products to under 18s is a very welcome step in tackling some of the harms caused by the vaping industry.

“We should continue to encourage smokers to swap to vaping as the lesser risk, whilst preventing the marketing and sale of vapes to children,” he said.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there will also be a review into the rules on issuing fines to shops selling vapes to under 18s illegally to allow local Trading Standards authorities to issue on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices more easily.

This will aim to complement existing fine and penalty procedures, and where possible cover both illegal and underage sales for vapes and tobacco. Where gaps are identified, the government said action will be taken to close them.

“The shameful marketing of vaping products to children is leading to growing numbers trying e-cigarettes… We will also review the rules on issuing on the spot fines to shops that break the law by selling vapes to underage children, and look into banning the sale of nicotine-free vapes to under 18s – which we know can be a gateway to using nicotine products,” said UK Health Minister Neil O’Brien.

“Alongside this our new specialised ‘illicit vapes enforcement squad’ will also clamp down on online shops selling illicit vapes to under 18s,” he said.

The squad, which will work with enforcement agencies and learn from the government’s work with Trading Standards on illicit tobacco, will also tackle online shops selling illicit vapes to under 18s.

“Selling products to under 18s has been illegal for some years now, as have proxy sales. Those who ignore the law bring reputable retailers who uphold strict age verification protocols into disrepute,” said Gillian Golden, CEO of the Independent British Vape Trade Association.

“We welcome the planned review on bringing nicotine free products under existing rules and we look forward to continuing to support enforcement agencies in tackling illicit trade and illegal products. The loophole allowing free samples to be distributed regardless of consumer age is a gap that no self-respecting business should ever have considered exploiting,” she said.

The health risks of vaping will be also included in Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) lessons in schools in order to further discourage children from taking up vaping.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

3
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

4
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

5
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

6
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

8
Nation

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

9
Sports

IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL title for record-equalling fifth time

10
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion

Government seeks time from Governor for oath-taking ceremony

Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganges

Wrestlers put off medal immersion after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

Handed over medals to BKU chief

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

Police claim murder pre-planned as Sahil waited for the girl...

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

National monument not demonstration site, wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate: Police sources

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing