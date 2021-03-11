Shoot-on-sight orders in Sri Lanka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Sri Lanka witnessed a tense day under curfew with troops on shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday, a day after anti-government mobs set ablaze properties of ministers and a ruling party MP killed himself after critically wounding two protesters.

All night long, the police fired teargas shells to disperse restless mobs trying to break into the PM's official residence. In the morning, the police fired warning shots while the army moved the PM and his family to a naval base in Trincomalee. A mob has now surrounded the base demanding that he be told to leave.

Fully supportive of democracy, says India India on Tuesday said it was “fully supportive” of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes. As a close neighbour of Lanka, India is fully supportive of its democracy and stability.”

The violence left at least eight persons dead and 200 injured after supporters of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government protesters in Colombo. The army was ordered to shoot at any persons damaging public property or threatening lives, said Defence Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attempted to claw back authority by urging people to stop violence and promised to tackle the political and economic crisis. The protesters want Mahinda arrested for inciting his supporters into violence that led to torching of houses of ministers.

#gotabaya rajapaksa #mahinda rajapaksa #sri lanka