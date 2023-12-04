 Shooting at home in Washington state kills 5 including suspected shooter, report says : The Tribune India

Police used a drone to look inside the home and saw people who appeared to be dead

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

Orchards (US), December 4

Five people were killed in a shooting at a Washington state home and the deceased included the suspected shooter, authorities said.

Officers found the bodies inside a home in Orchards, Washington, following a call around 1 PM on Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday.

A family member received a text message from a person at the home saying they had harmed people there, the statement said.

Police used a drone to look inside the home and saw people who appeared to be dead.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded due to the threat of a firearm and entered the home with emergency medical personnel, but all five adults inside were dead.

The sheriff's office said the deaths in the community about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Portland, Oregon, appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

