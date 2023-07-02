 Shot teenager’s grandmother urges end to French riots : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Shot teenager’s grandmother urges end to French riots

Shot teenager’s grandmother urges end to French riots

Arrests decline on Saturday’s fifth night of unrest; Mayor’s home in southern Paris ram-raided, set alight

Shot teenager’s grandmother urges end to French riots

A general view of a burnt car and the damaged residence of Mayor of LHay-les-Roses Vincent Jeanbrun. BFMTV/Handout via Reuters



Paris, July 2

The grandmother of the boy killed by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Sunday said she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by his death to end, after a fifth night of unrest.

Identified as Nadia by French media, she said the rioters were using 17-year-old Nahel’s death as an excuse to cause havoc and that the family wanted calm.

“Nahel is dead. My daughter is lost ... she doesn’t have a life anymore,” Nadia told BFM TV.

“Don’t destroy the schools, don’t destroy the buses ... I’m telling them [the rioters] to stop.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the latest overnight riots had been less intense, after 45,000 police were deployed following Saturday’s funeral of Nahel in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Since he was shot on Tuesday, rioters have torched cars and looted stores, but also targeted state institutions - town halls and police stations. The home of the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses near Paris was attacked while his wife and children were asleep inside.

President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was due to begin on Sunday to handle the worst crisis for his leadership since the “Yellow Vest” protests gripped much of France in late 2018.

The government’s “crisis unit” has been activated until further notice, and Macron was due to meet his ministers later.

Nahel’s death has fed longstanding complaints of police violence and systemic racism - denied by authorities - inside law enforcement agencies from rights groups and within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major French cities.

An officer has acknowledged firing a lethal shot, the state prosecutor says, telling investigators he wanted to prevent a police chase that could have caused injury. The officer involved is under investigation for voluntary homicide.

The interior ministry said 719 people had been arrested on Saturday night, compared to 1,311 the previous night and 875 on Thursday night.

Paris’ police chief said it was too early to say the unrest had been quelled. “There was evidently less damage but we will remain mobilised in the coming days. We are very focused, nobody is claiming victory,” Laurent Nunez said.

The biggest overnight flashpoint was Marseille, where police fired teargas and fought street battles with youths around the city centre late into the night. There was also unrest in Paris, in the Mediterranean city of Nice and in Strasbourg in the east.

Mayor’s home attacked

China, along with some Western nations, has warned its citizens to be vigilant due to the unrest, which could pose a significant challenge for France in the peak summer tourism season if it were to envelop prominent attractions.

China’s consulate lodged a formal complaint after a bus carrying a Chinese tour group had its windows smashed in on Thursday, leading to minor injuries, China’s Consular Affairs Office said.

Tourist Ted Baughmend, 18, from Chicago, said in Paris: “I understand the protests and why they’re happening, but other than that, it’s very safe.”

In Paris, shop facades on the popular Avenue des Champs-Elysees were boarded up overnight, and there were sporadic clashes elsewhere. Police said six public buildings were damaged and five officers wounded.

In the Paris region, the home of the conservative mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, was rammed with a vehicle, and his wife and children were attacked with fireworks as they escaped.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne visited the area on Sunday with the Paris region president, Valerie Pecresse, who blamed the violence on small, well-trained groups. “The Republic will not yield, and we will fight back,” she said.

As the mayor was greeted by well-wishers, a resident who gave her name as Marie-Christine said: “They’re smashing things up just to smash things up, they want to spread terror, attack elected officials and try to put the Republic in danger.” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday that 10 malls had been looted in the wave of unrest, and more than 200 supermarkets had also been attacked, along with tobacconists, banks, fashion stores, and fast food outlets.

While Macron faced down widespread union-led protests this year over an increase in the pension age that left his ratings in tatters, any lengthy street uprising like the Yellow Vest protests over high fuel prices would pose a new challenge. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

2
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

3
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

4
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

5
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

6
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

7
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

8
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

9
Punjab

Clear stand on HP's claim on Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann dares Partap Singh Bajwa

10
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 ...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held