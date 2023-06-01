Shut 4 of 5 consulates, Germany tells Russia

Berlin, May 31
The German government said Wednesday that it has told Russia to close four out of its five consulates general in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a limit for the number of staff at the German Embassy and related bodies in Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin that the measure was intended to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the two countries.
Russia has consulates in Bonn, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig and Munich, with Moscow deciding which four they will close and which one they will keep open.
The Russian government recently said that an upper limit of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia. Burger said that this means Germany will have to shut its consulates in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad by November. — AP
