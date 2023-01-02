Sickle 'used' to kill Hindu woman in Sindh recovered, claim police

Karachi, January 1
The police have recovered a weapon they believe was used in the murder of a 44-year-old Hindu woman last week in Pakistan’s Sindh province.
Daya Bheel’s mutilated body was found on December 27 in a mustard field in Sinjhiro village in Sanghar district in the province, triggering fear and panic amongst the minority Hindu community.
A police team from Hyderabad city in Sindh recovered a sickle, which they believe was used in the murder, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The sickle has been sent to the Sindh health department’s laboratory for an examination to ascertain whether it was used in the woman’s murder, the report said.
A chaddar was also found lying at the scene of the offence, it said. Bheel’s mutilated body was found after her son Soomar went searching for her in the mustard field.
The incident has sparked an uproar amongst the Hindu community, who staged protests in the Sanghar district. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. — PTI
