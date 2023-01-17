Sikh family alleges discrimination at Windsor Castle

London, January 16

Accusing two British Army guards of racially discriminating against them at Windsor Castle, a Sikh family has threatened to take legal action against the UK government.

Rapinder Kaur (36) said she, her turban-wearing husband and their two-year-old child were subjected to racial taunts by guards during a visit to the castle last year.

The family complained to the Royal Collection Trust, which operates the palace, and the Ministry of Defence, which bears responsibility for the guards. But the family said all they have received is an email apology from a top-ranking lieutenant, and guidance that the soldiers would receive refresher training.

“The claimant believes that the sole reason for being targeted and singled out by the soldiers was because of their skin colour and the fact that her husband was wearing a turban,” a letter sent from the family’s solicitors to the Government Legal Department read. — IANS